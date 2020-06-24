Amitabh Bachchan finally finds a perfect Hindi word for 'mask;' shares on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, quest for gathering more knowledge knows no bounds. When he seeks knowledge, the actor makes sure to share it with the audience. His knack for Hindi is not unknown! Also a writer, Amitabh Bachchan is often seen sharing updates with Hindi captions on social media.

This time, the actor was searching for a Hindi term for the mask, and guess what, he succeeded! As soon as he came across the perfect term, he posted on social media, and fans can't stop praising him. Here's what he posted.

One of his social media followers posted, "Big b for a reason [sic]" while another user shared, "Mirza sahab ne Kamal kar diya...one more added to the versatility of the one and only. [sic]" A post also read, "Sir is that gonna be next KBC question. [sic]" Funny, isn't it?

The actor was also seen promoting his film Gulabo Sitabo through the mask he wore in the post. This film turned out to be Amitabh Bachchan's digital debut.

Gulabo Sitabo, which was supposed to be a theatre release, was finally shown to the people on the web. The makers released the film on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on June 12, 2020. Speaking about the same, the director shared, "I work on one film at a time. I finish the film, take care of the finances and move to the next. I have no bank [of movies to fall back on]. Moreover, I have a history of movies not releasing, like Shoebite. Amazon promised that they would [promote] this film like a big cinema release. I have never had my film releasing in 200 countries in multiple languages."

Speaking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan said in a media interaction, "My 'success story' is wrongly expressed. It is not a success story, it is a 'somehow managing to exist story', and a still trying story. It has been an experience of having worked with a very accomplished, competent and an immensely talented artiste!"

Working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan shared, Point this out to Big B, and he said: "Firstly, every actor, artiste, creative talent, has the prerogative to make his or her own choices on the kind of work they wish to professionally get involved in -- bringing Ayushmann's choices as being similar to mine is incorrect. I cannot say about Ayushmann, but my choices have been the entire responsibility and dependence on the makers that I have had the privilege to work with. They chose me, not them. You have to ask AK why he chose what he chose to do and with whom."

The quirky comedy, which marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first film with Amitabh Bachchan, was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day owing to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

