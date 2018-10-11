Amitabh Bachchan gets an emotional surprise for his birthday on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

television

Host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, Amitabh Bachchan was in for a big surprise on the occasion of his birthday! Little did he know that the makers of the show had planned a sweet surprise for him

Amitabh Bachchan

The most talked about GEC show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television has received a great response from the fans and viewers alike. The iconic host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, who has a charm of his own, was in for a big surprise on the occasion of his birthday! Little did he know that the makers of the show had planned a sweet surprise for him.

The show which promotes the power of knowledge and turns a common man’s dreams into reality celebrated the heart of the show – Bachchan’s birthday with much thought and love. This gesture left Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed.



Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC

A short video was played on the set which really took Amitabh Bachchan by surprise and he reminisced the by lanes of Allahabad where he grew up with his parents. The video ended with the sweet voice of his mother singing a song written by his father. Big B never expected his birthday to be this special and couldn’t control his tears. Being completely speechless, all he could do is thank the team out of happiness for this beautiful gift. He never expected that anyone would have a recording of his mother’s song which took him by surprise.

Watch the video here:

A source from the set revealed, "An emotional and teary-eyed Mr Amitabh Bachchan was surprised by a sweet video on his birthday. The actor who has made everyone emotional with his acting skills par excellence was thankful for such a beautiful surprise. We wish him a very happy birthday and hope he stays well and fit to keep us and the whole nation entertained forever!."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan To Have A Quiet Birthday This Year? Know The Reason

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates