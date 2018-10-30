Amitabh Bachchan graces Sunil Gavaskar's party in Bandra

cricket

Pune-based Chandu Borde arrived from Baroda, where he attended former India captain DK Gaekwad's 90th birthday celebrations on Saturday. Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar made it too, as did Mohinder Amarnath and Karsan Ghavri

Sunil Gavaskar and Amitabh Bachchan

Sunil Gavaskar is making a good habit of throwing a party every year for his close friends and past international and domestic players. The first one was held in 2012. This year's bash was at Indus Club, Bandra Kurla Complex, where past Mumbai and India players enjoyed an evening to remember.

Gavaskar's mates were pleasantly surprised to see Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan turn up and Gavaskar was most gracious to introduce all his friends to Big B. Dr Chandu Patankar, 87, the erstwhile India wicketkeeper, was mighty thrilled when Gavaskar introduced him to Bachchan as, "one of the senior-most cricketers in India." Like in every event, there are people who work behind the scenes, In this case, it was Anil Joshi, the former Nirlon player.

