Amitabh Bachchan honoured to work with Chiranjeevi

Amitabh Bachchan ecstatic about sharing screen with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy



Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is honoured to work with superstar Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh, who will be making a guest appearance in the project, shared a glimpse from the film's set. "'Syeera! Narasimha Reddy', the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu! (Working with megastar is respect)," Amitabh captioned the image. The cine icon, 75, is here to shoot for the film, being directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan.

It will be based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Double Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman has been roped in to compose the music. In the Hindi film industry, Amitabh will soon be seen in 102 Not Out along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

