Amitabh Bachchan: Hope Kaun Banega Crorepati has a short run this time too

Promising to return with the 10th season of iconic game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in July, Amitabh Bachchan says producers shouldn't bite bait of stretching the series



Amitabh Bachchan

Buoyed by its success in 2017, Amitabh Bachchan is looking forward to hosting another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati this year. While reports of the 10th edition of the series kicking off in September earlier hit headlines, Bachchan tells mid-day that it may, in fact, roll as early as July. "The detailing and the groundwork for the show has begun. It is a lengthy process. The auditions and research [about every contestant] can take several months to finish. We begin work around July or August," he says.



Bachchan with a contestant

Although acclaimed, season nine, with its 10-week run, enjoyed a relatively short run when compared to the other editions. The veteran hopes that the 10th edition too is kept short and sweet. "The TRPs [for season nine] were heartening. I hope the show sticks to its short run this year too. When the series is a success, the makers become keen to savour it. In turn, they tend to stretch the show. But I hope Siddharth [Basu, producer] and the channel do not harbour similar intentions this time. When you increase the runtime, the show takes a hit."

Since it first kicked off in 2000, KBC was upheld as the series that rekindled Bachchan's dwindling career. The show has ever since held a special place in his heart. Given that the coveted host effortlessly attracts eyeballs with his primetime slot, the producers are also eager to have him helm it year after year. Last year too, the show stood at the top of TRP ratings.

Except for in 2007, which was anchored by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan has remained the face of the show, which has offered cash prizes capped at R5 crore to Rs 7 crore across seasons.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's walk down the memory lane

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates