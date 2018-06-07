Amitabh Bachchan: Indian cinema is in very good hands

The 75-year-old cine icon wrote on his blog that it is an absolute joy being in the company of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is delighted to share screen space with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra. He says he loves them both and that Indian cinema is in very good hands.

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday night took to Twitter and praised the new age actors and said this generation is exquisite and impeccable.

"A joy and an honour and an absolute delight to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia... first day of shoot for 'Brahmastra'. This generation is simply exquisite and impeccable. No pictures because cannot release them but I do have them... Many", he tweeted.

The 75-year-old cine icon wrote on his blog that it is an absolute joy being in the company of Alia and Ranbir.

"The ease with which they work and rehearse and comply to the words and needs of the director is a learning for me. I love both and I love the work that they keep putting out year after year. Indian cinema is in very good hands and I can only wish it greater glory!" he added.

The thespian says the thoroughness of the work of the actors and the intensity of the crew and the diligence is remarkable.

"We never had such an attitude in our time, and I am grateful to all for this opportunity to be in the company and ambience of what prevails today," he said.

Amitabh wrote that the crew of Brahmastra is almost 50 per cent women, never had this earlier, and all of them are young energetic and efficient.

He also called himself a misfit on the sets.

"It is a bit awkward for me to be in the midst of this production where the average age on set is about 26 and I am the largest misfit at 76. I mean this is ridiculous 76 !" he added.

The film is a trilogy. Its first part will release on Independence Day, 2019. The project is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

