Amitabh Bachchan inspires, Katrina Kaif intrigues with new workout videos

Let's talk about Amitabh Bachchan first. During the era of the 70s, he was the Angry Young Man of Hindi Cinema and known for his rugged and rustic action, and at the same time for his style and swagger. That swag mode is still on and for him, age is just a number.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the world has been quarantined and people are looking for different things to spend time behind closed doors. Mr. Bachchan is keeping himself fit during this time. And taking to his Instagram account, he shared a selfie and captioned- "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight!!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

The legendary actor has truly inspired us with this workout selfie. Now let's talk about the other actor known for her fitness- Katrina Kaif. She keeps sharing her videos and pictures on Instagram and just now did one more. Her warm-up includes Squat with feet hip-width apart, feet parallel, feet wide turnout, and feet together. Yes, this is her warm-up. Take a look at her collage of videos that she has uploaded and be intrigued:

It seems we are likely to see more such amazing pictures and videos due to the quarantine. Hoping to witness more of them!

