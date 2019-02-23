Amitabh Bachchan introduces Mumbai Police's Quick Response team

bollywood

The Mumbai Police on Friday took to their social media handle to share a video where Bollywood megastar Amitabh introduced Mumbai Police's Quick Response Tea.

In the video, Bachchan, who himself has essayed the role of a cop many times in his illustrious career explains that the Quick Response Team was trained following the 26/11 attack in Mumbai to deal with any such situation if the need ever arises.

He can be heard saying, "These elite commandos are trained and ready to keep Mumbai and its residents safe." Big B also adds that the team has been trained by the best Commando forces from both India and abroad and have been equipped with the most advance of weapons from around the world.

Watch Mr @SrBachchan introducing Quick Response Team of Mumbai Police. Trained and equipped to deal with any adversity and committed to Mumbai’s security 24/7. #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/gDCjIqFH60 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2019

The video has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films.

