Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor; sports green ribbon on KBC set

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati sporting a green ribbon on his suit. It signifies that the person is a pledged organ donor. Known for promoting social causes on the show, he highlighted its importance to improve the lives of others. "I am a pledged organ donor... bearing the giving of life to another," said Big B.

About shooting with the superstar during the pandemic, KBC director Arun Sheshkumar told mid-day, "Since a handshake is discouraged in the prevailing situation, Mr Bachchan has devised an elbow bump. He does it in a cute manner; fans will surely imitate him."

Amitabh Bachchan was recently roped in by The Reserve Bank of India for its customer awareness campaign to prevent account holders from being duped by fraudsters. As part of the initiative, Big B posted a message on the regulator's social media handle. "The cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard-earned money."

