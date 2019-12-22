Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather after seeing Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's that time of the year when all the schools across the country are celebrating their annual days, and all the students, brilliant in academics or dramatics are awarded for their performances. The same holds true for Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter.

She's only eight years old and her recent speech on women empowerment didn't only move the people in the crowd but also her parents, and more particularly, his grandfather and legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan. A user on Twitter shared the video where we could hear her speech and wrote- Wow!!!!! Extremely talented darling Aaradhya. What a confidence. Babuji, Dadji, Dadiji, papa, mom’s proud Aaradhya.

Take a look right here:

And this is what Mr. Bachchan had to say- .. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA. Take a look:

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

Well, given her fluency and confidence, we are assured she would surely be a fine actor if she opts acting as her profession. Coming to Mr. Bachchan, he has as many as four releases coming up in 2020- Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, and Gulabo Sitabo. And as far as Abhishek Bachchan is concerned, he too happens to be a busy man currently, with three films in his kitty. The first one is Anurag Basu's untitled drama, a collection of multiple stories also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanya Malhotra.

The next would be The Big Bull, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and produced by Ajay Devgn, and lastly, he would also star in Bob Biswas, jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh.

