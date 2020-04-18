Amitabh Bachchan is like a 'godfather' to singer Avitesh Shrivastava

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh, who recently unveiled his single "Yaadein", is super happy to receive praise for the song from Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Twitter, Big B wrote: "Son follows in his Father's footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything."

And Big B's wishes mean a lot to Avitesh.

"A big void after my father's death and I wish he was alive to see me succeed. Me and my family are forever grateful to have Amit uncle as a Godfather in our lives. Have known Amit uncle from the time when I was a little kid. My dad had a great equation with him. They used to be rolling in laughter when they both used to meet and always spoke in a certain lingo. They had great camaraderie," Avitesh said.

Avitesh was inclined towards music since an early age of 11, when he used to go to the studio along with his late father. His debut song was " Main Hu Tera".

