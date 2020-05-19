Amitabh Bachchan is missing his Sunday date with fans; tweets about it

As soon as the lockdown was announced, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to social media to share that he was missing his Sunday darshan with fans. In his latest post, Big B posted photographs of the empty street outside his Juhu home, which was being swept by sanitation workers.

He captioned it, "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well-wisher meetings bandh ho gayi Jalsa gate pe... yeh dekhiye." Fans reminded him, "Yeh sarkar ka darbar hai, kabhi khali nahin hota hai." Seeing the empty streets, Bachchan wrote that his "mind is deserted too."

T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

Big B is now all set to open his next film, Gulabo Sitabo, on Amazon Prime Video. The film, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is directed by Shoojit Sircar, and is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on June 12, 2020.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Kehte hain jodiyaan upar se bankar aati hain. Lekin yeh priceless wali made in Lucknow hai. Trailer out soon, Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for World Premiere."

T 3535 - Kehte hain jodiyaan upar se bankar aati hain. Lekin yeh priceless wali made in Lucknow hai.ð

Trailer out soon, Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for WorldPremiere @PrimeVideoIN @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #JuhiChaturvedi https://t.co/q0zPJib3XR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2020

Who else is excited about Big B and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo? We know we are!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news