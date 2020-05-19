Search

Amitabh Bachchan is missing his Sunday date with fans; tweets about it

Updated: May 19, 2020, 15:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In his latest post, Big B posted photographs of the empty street outside his Juhu home, which was being swept by sanitation workers.

Amitabh Bachchan and a photo he shared on Twitter

As soon as the lockdown was announced, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to social media to share that he was missing his Sunday darshan with fans. In his latest post, Big B posted photographs of the empty street outside his Juhu home, which was being swept by sanitation workers.

He captioned it, "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well-wisher meetings bandh ho gayi Jalsa gate pe... yeh dekhiye." Fans reminded him, "Yeh sarkar ka darbar hai, kabhi khali nahin hota hai." Seeing the empty streets, Bachchan wrote that his "mind is deserted too."

Big B is now all set to open his next film, Gulabo Sitabo, on Amazon Prime Video. The film, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is directed by Shoojit Sircar, and is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on June 12, 2020.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Kehte hain jodiyaan upar se bankar aati hain. Lekin yeh priceless wali made in Lucknow hai. Trailer out soon, Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for World Premiere."

Who else is excited about Big B and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo? We know we are! 

