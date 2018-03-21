Amitabh Bachchan: It takes hard work to survive

Amitabh Bachchan recently sparked health concerns when he asked his team of doctors from Mumbai to pay him a visit



Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again shared the details of the gruelling schedule of his upcoming film "Thugs of Hindostan". The 75-year-old actor, who is currently in the city filming the Vijay Krishna Acharaya-directed movie, has been busy with overnight shoots.'

"Mornings begin for some ... end for some. Depends how you wish to see them. How else can the pattern of our work be described... it began yesterday in the evening of the day and has just ended in the morning of the today. It takes hard work to survive and breathe," Bachchan wrote on his blog at around 6:00 am yesterday.

The actor recently sparked health concerns when he asked his team of doctors from Mumbai to pay him a visit. There were reports that Bachchan was ill, but the actor and his wife, Jaya, soon confirmed that he was having back and shoulder pain. Aamir, who stars in the movie along side Bachchan, had revealed that the veteran actor had suffered a back and shoulder injury. The Yash Raj Films project also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever