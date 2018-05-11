Amitabh Bachchan keeps father's legacy alive

After Madhushala, megastar Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famed poems again



Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is no stranger to the recording studio. Given his deep baritone, the megastar has often found himself lending his voice to his film songs. Taking his love for singing forward, the veteran told mid-day that he is planning to go behind the mic to revive his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's celebrated poems.



Harivansh Rai Bachchan

"I am planning to come out with a compilation of my father's poems. I want to sing them exactly the way he would narrate them to us. It's a tedious process, but I have already started recording for it. I will present it in a month's time," said Amitabh Bachchan.

It may be recalled that the megastar had attempted a similar venture in 2012 with his father's famed work, Madhushala. That Bachchan is musically inclined has been evident in his previous works. "After I sang in Mr Natwarlal, a lot of directors started requesting me to sing in their films. I would often jam along with my dear friend Aadesh Shrivastav who is no more. We would casually compose a tune and then, he would record it in my voice. Say Shaava Shaava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham [2001] was composed in a similar way."

