Amitabh Bachchan: Khaike paan banaras wala was never a part of Don

Amitabh Bachchan

Who knew that the iconic song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala was not supposed to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. In a tweet on Wednesday, he went down the memory lane and confirmed that the song was shot after Don was completed.

Big B tweeted, "An after thought, that became THE thought .. song 'khaike paan banaras wala' was done after film DON was completed."

T 2849 - An after thought, that became THE thought .. song 'khaike paan banaras wala' was done after film DON was completed .. pic.twitter.com/5M6QQjn6Tp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2018

In the Original movie shot in 1978, Bachchan plays a double role, as a Mumbai underworld boss (Don) and his doppelganger Vijay.

The film's plot revolves around Vijay, a Mumbai slum-dweller who is asked to resembles the powerful crime boss by law enforcement officer in order to act as an informant for the police and track down the root of the criminal organisation.

In the recent times, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen playing the role of the crime boss in two remakes; Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and its sequel Don 2 (2011) directed by Farhan Akhtar.

