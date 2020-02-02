Amitabh Bachchan leads Divyanka Tripathi by her dupatta, how does one caption this, asks the actress!

A video of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shooting with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media. Divyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the shoot, reportedly a commercial for a detergent brand.

In the clip, Big B is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. She sports a blush pink suit with white trousers and a dupatta, while Big B dons a white shirt and trousers with an ice-blue coat.

"How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan," Divyanka captioned the video.

Divyanka, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence by playing a dual role in the soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and is also seen in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

