Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sholay and Shahenshah co-star Jagdeep

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Thursday to mourn the demise of veteran comedian Jagdeep. Big B and Jagdeep were co-stars in films like "Sholay" (1975) and "Shahenshah" (1988). Jagdeep played the iconic character of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster movie "Sholay" starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar in key roles.

Apart from working with Jagdeep as a co-star, Bachchan had featured as a guest artiste in a film produced by him. "Last night we lost another gem .. Jagdeep .. the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away .."

"He had crafted a unique individual style of his own .. and I had the honour of working with him in several films .. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah. "He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did..A humble human .. loved by millions ..My duas and my prayers.." Bachchan wrote on his blog.

He continued: "Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri .. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around.."

"Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country .. there were many others at the time that did similar .. the eminent and distinguished .. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari , Jayant - Amjad Khan's Father, a giant of a actor .. and many many others .." he wrote.

"One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution," concluded the veteran actor with a heavy heart.

Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 81.

