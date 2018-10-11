Amitabh Bachchan: No woman should be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour

bollywood

With the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan has also spoken on this topic

With the #MeToo movement raging in India, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity to lend his support to the cause on his 76th birthday. In the wake of a many B-town bigwigs being accused sexual harassement, Bachchan opined that no woman should ever feel uncomfortable in her workplace.

"No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law," the Sholay star wrote in an interview posted by him on his Twitter handle.

T 2959 - An interview on the eve of birthday : It is that special day again...special for us, that is. Why (cont) https://t.co/8n1ERaBtXw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2018

Senior Bachchan also called for the awareness at an educational level. "Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care," the post further read.

Lauding women for coming forward in every field of work, the veteran opined that they should be given the welcome they deserve.

"It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence," wrote the star.

In the interview, Big B also spoke of his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan, his film career and the varied experience of his life.

