Amitabh Bachchan not in favour of museum dedicated to him

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he will not approve any proposal for building a "museum" dedicated to his life and work. On Friday, when a Twitter user directed the 75-year-old to a news report about Andheri MLA Ameet Satam proposing a museum dedicated to Big B, the actor wrote: "Not approved at all... It shall not be done!"

According to the report, Satam proposed the idea of having the museum built in Juhu, which is also where Amitabh stays. Satam reportedly made the proposal in the state assembly, where he also said that Juhu was Mumbai's equivalent of Hollywood's Beverly Hills given that a number of high profile film stars live in the locality.

Amitabh has had a long career of over four decades in the Hindi film industry. Age notwithstanding, the actor continues to regale his fans with movies, and currently has movies like "102 Not Out", "Thugs of Hindostan", "Bhramastra" and "Jhund" in his kitty.

