Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati: Willing to spend even nights on set

Returning with the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan on how his love for the game show hasn't faded in 18 years

Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the show that has become synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan, has come of age - after all, it has been 18 years since Big B first introduced us to his know-it-all 'Computerji' and invited the common man to the hot seat. The megastar, however, exudes a childlike glee as he talks about the show that he has hosted for all seasons but one. "Every year, I look forward to this," says Big B, as he gears up to kick off its latest season next week.

At the press conference of KBC at Film City, yesterday, Big B appeared to be comfortably ensconced fielding questions, instead of asking them as he does on the series. Since its inception, the game show has always been shot on floor seven of Film City, which is considered to be its lucky charm. "We shoot two episodes a day. On the rare occasions of there being delays or technical errors, we have to shoot till late night. I always wonder why we cannot have a system where I can spend the night here, instead of going home. The set is so inviting. I enjoy being here."

The joy of learning through the show aside, the superstar also considers himself fortunate that the platform enables him to meet people from across the country - be it the contestants sitting across him or their families sitting in the audience, whose stories give him an insight into the real India. "There is something special about the show that pulls me in here, year after year. The contestants give me the strength to look forward to new beginnings."

If Bachchan has been the face of India's favourite prime time series, producer Siddhartha Basu can well be credited as the brain behind it. Their long association has spawned off a deep friendship, with Big B endearingly referring to him as Babu. "He is the sarkar, I do whatever he tells me to do. I have to sit on the seat, they [the team] take care of the rest."

31mn

The number of registrations KBC received in the first 15 days

