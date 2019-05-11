Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to moms through 'Maa' song
With just a day away from Mothers Day, Amitabh Bachchan penned a song, titled, Maa. The heartwarming song is a montage paying homage to our mothers and begins with a slideshow of monochrome pictures of brave mothers
On the occasion of Mothers Day being celebrated on May 12, 2019, Bollywood's megastar, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to announce a new song, dedicated to mothers. He wrote, "Tomorrow on Mother's Day a small tribute under Shoojit Sircar's creation, Anuj Garg's music, his son's voice, lyrics by Puneet Sharma .. and my voice!".
à¤à¤² Mother's Day à¤¹à¥ à¥¤ Shoojit , Anuj Garg à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¾ , à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿ !
The video of the song has montages and slideshows of monochrome pictures of brave and inspiring mothers along with their year of birth and death. Amitabh Bachchan's fans can see the Pink actor with his mother, Teji Bachchan in a black and white frame. Amitabh is seen as a boy, dressed in formals while his mother is seen in a saree.
The soul-stirring song ends with a note which reads, "Tum Aaj Bhi Mere Paas Ho...Maa. (Even today you are close to me..maa), which makes one emotional. This song has been crooned by Mr. Bachchan and Yajat Garg, while the lyrics have been written by Puneet Sharma and composed by Anuj Garg.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting for his upcoming mystery thriller Chehre. The actor would be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi. Bollywood's Shahenshah and Hashmi are coming together for the first time in the Rumi Jaffrey directorial.
Talking about Chehre, it also stars Rhea Chakraborty and is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.
