Amitabh Bachchan plants Gulmohar sapling on mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan remembered mother Teji Bachchan with a silent heart and performed a gesture which will be remembered for many years. The actor planted a Gulmohar sapling in his garden, in the memory of his later mother Teji. He also shared a few pictures on Instagram, to update his fans and social media followers. Take a look!

Not only this, but the actor also wrote a heartfelt letter on his official blog post. It read:

"In a few moments the birth of the 'most beautiful Ma in the World' .. August 12th... and a dear family friend pulls out a handwritten letter from Ma to her in 1977 and some of the thoughts are so beautiful and filled with the philosophical aesthetic of words."

"affection, regard and love, when it comes gradually and keeps growing is more permanent, because it has passed the test of time. Time spares no one".

"I have only loved and loved wisely. For love never asks for anything, except perhaps a smile or two.. Love asks not, "What can you give to me?" But, "What can I give to you?".. this has been my personal philosophy , with regard to my husband, my sons and my friends," she concluded.

The letter made Big B very emotional as he wrote: "It would be a sacrilege for me to say any more.. I close.. and with a silent prayer and remembrance."

Teji, who was a social activist, was born into a Khatri Sikh Punjabi family in Faisalabad, Punjab, India. She got married to Amitabh's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in 1941. She died at the age of 93 in 2007 following prolonged illness.

