Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback Diwali pics with Jaya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda
In the first photograph, Amitabh Bachchan is seen with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda as a little girl, where she is burning a sparkler
Bollywood veteran Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has posted two throwback Diwali photographs of himself on social media, and the fans are simply loving it. In the first photograph, Big B is seen with daughter Shweta as a little girl, where she is burning a sparkler.
( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8
In the other, a black-and-white image, wife Jaya burns a sparkler. Big B took to Twitter to share the two photographs. "Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment. (please accept this as a response to all the greetings received; it will be impossible to reply to each individually)," Amitabh captioned the image.
On the acting front, Big B, who was discharged from hospital last week, currently has four films in kitty -- "Bhramastra", "Chehere", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Jhund".
-
Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali bash for his industry friends after two years, and a host of Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the party. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Sara Ali Khan attended the bash with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.
-
Amitabh Bachchan was recently admitted to the hospital after being ill. The actor was discharged on Saturday, October 19, and was gearing up to host a Diwali bash at his residence ever since then!
In picture: Yug Devgan with mum Kajol and sister Nysa Degan.
-
The invites included Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt as guests.
In picture: Soha Ali Khan attended the bash with husband Kunal Kemmu.
-
If you all remember, Bachchan only held a Puja at his residence in 2017 since his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Krishnaraj Rai had passed away.
In picture: Dino Morea greeted Ekta Kapoor as she arrived at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.
-
Last year, his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law, Rajan Nanda had breathed his last. However, the Bachchan Parivaar is all gung-ho about a grand celebration this year.
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan posed for the shutterbugs as they arrived at Amitabh's Juhu residence.
-
On the work front, the legendary actor has as many as four films lined-up, which include Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo.
In picture: Katrina Kaif walked into the party with director Anurag Basu hosted in the city.
-
Chehre is a thriller that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda and is slated to release on February 21, 2020.
In picture: Karan Singh Grover walked into the bash with wife Bipasha Basu.
-
Jhund is directed by Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule, and Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Shoojit Sircar, this comedy arrives on April 24, 2020.
In picture: Bhavana Panday, Rysa Panday, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday looked no less than a picture-perfect family at the bash.
-
And last but not least, Brahmastra, a three-part Superhero drama, will hit the screens in Summer 2020.
In picture: Shayana Kapoor posed with mother Maheep Kapoor and papa Sanjay Kapoor at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.
-
Just like every year, this Diwali will also be filled with razzmatazz and ravish. High on fashion, and higher on celebrations!
In picture: Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were all smiles at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.
-
Preity Zinta and Dino Morea walked into the festive celebration together. While Preity opted for a white Anarkali, Dino looked cool in a white shirt, Modi jacket and blue trousers he opted for the outing.
-
After his recent hospitalisation, Amitabh Bachchan has shed five kilos. Big B wrote on his blog, "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True."
In picture: Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol and Seema Khan posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the bash.
-
It's almost five kgs, which is just so fantastic for me. A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the extended family would be delighted with the news (sic)."
In picture: Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff were also clicked at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.
-
Meanwhile, Bachchan has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati at Film City.
In picture: Akshay Kumar and Aarav Bhatia were seen wearing a kurta-pyjama, whereas Twinkle Khanna looked ethereal in a pink sharara set.
-
Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from hospital on Friday night, also took to his blog to express displeasure about the media's rampantly speculative reporting over his ailment these past few days.
In picture: Tiger Shroff was also snapped at the bash.
-
He said that medical conditions were the confidential right of an individual, and hence should not be commercialised.
In picture: Janhvi Kapoor mirrored lehenga made the actress look no less than a fashionista as she attended the bash.
-
In his blog post, the megastar also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and prayers.
In picture: BFFs Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra and Farah Khan also attended Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash hosted at his Juhu residence.
-
"Prayers concern and the love of them that stand by you, are elements of immense construct.. they believe so you believe..they present folded appeal, and the reciprocation be of equal strength.. they are real.. they are constant.. they are the energy often questioned."
In picture: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were also snapped at the bash.
-
Malaika Arora looked no less than a Greek goddess, as she arrived in a trendy silk ethnic wear, which she paired with a white embellished jacket for the bash.
-
Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput sizzled at the Diwali bash as they arrived together to attend the festivities at Amitabh Bachchan's party.
-
Jacqueline Fernandez and Boney Kapoor were also clicked at the bash together. Jacqueline looked pretty in a pastel lehenga.
-
Kiara Advani, who was seen wearing a mirrored blouse with a plunging neckline, paired with marble print lehenga and a dupatta, was snapped at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.
-
Hema Malini draped a six-yard saree to attend Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party hosted at his residence.
-
Simi Garewal was all smiles as she arrived at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in her white ensemble.
-
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were also snapped by the shutterbugs at Amitabh Bachchan's residence to celebrate festivities.
-
Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty were clicked twinning in blue by the paps at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party hosted at his Juhu residence.
-
Ilena D'Cruz and Vikram Fadnis were also clicked at the bash. Ileana opted for a red plunging neckline blouse, paired with a beige saree for the outing.
-
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also at the bash with daughter Riddhi Sahni.
-
Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya were also at the bash.
-
Dulquer Salman with wife Amal Sufiya was also clicked at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party.
Highlights of Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Bash at Jalsa