Amitabh Bachchan pulls off 18-hour shift despite doctor's advice

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan had a health scare recently and had to be rushed to the hospital, but shortly after returning home he is up on his feet and is back to putting in long hours at work.

In a recent blog post, Big B has mentioned that he is doing 18-hour shifts at work. In the post, he mentioned that owing to the backlog that piled up when he was in hospital, he shot three episodes of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", the quiz show he hosts, in one day.

"Yes, sir, I work. I work every day. I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love and blessings," read his blog post.

Big B has also been inspiring fans to find joy in work. Recently, he posted a motivational quote with a photograph that shows him on the KBC set.

"There is no work without work," went the caption of the picture.

Owing to health issues, Big B was forced to cancel his trip to the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. The veteran actor was scheduled to inaugurate the festival, where he has been a guest for the past six years.

