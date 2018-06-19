Amitabh Bachchan relieved to be finally away from prosthetics

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, had previously described prosthetic make-up as a torture

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, is relieved to be finally away from prosthetics and heavy costumes. Amitabh is currently shooting in Glasgow. He shared two photographs of himself dressed in a black suit on Twitter.

"Confined, conscious and content until, the film releases. This be the life of creativity . Badla moves each day. Finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour!" Big B captioned the image.

T 2841 - Confined .. conscious and content .. until, the film releases .. this be the life of creativity .. 'BADLA' moves each day .. finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour ! pic.twitter.com/fFUfpa80LD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2018

The 75-year-old thespian, who has previously described prosthetic make-up as a torture on his blog. The actor earlier donned prosthetic make-up to look like a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder called progeria in the 2009 movie Paa and for his latest release 102 Not Out. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has two more films in his kitty -- Thugs Of Hindostan" and Brahmastra.

Badla also stars Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after Pink. However this will be the fourth time Big B will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N, Kahaani and Aladin.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever