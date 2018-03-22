Amitabh Bachchan returns from Thugs of Hindostan shoot's Jaipur schedule

Amitabh Bachchan was clicked at Jaipur airport by paparazzi while he was heading to Mumbai



After a gruelling shooting schedule for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back in Mumbai, where he will gear up for the promotions and shooting of his other projects. Big B, whose shooting experience for the action-heavy film took a toll on his health briefly, wrote about it in an early morning blog from Jodhpur at around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday.

"The intense schedule gives a cheer from the crew on a schedule wrap for Mr B... only to rejoin them in a few days for another, and hopefully the last schedule for the TOH film. Meanwhile, back in the ranch the preparations for the promotion of '102 Not Out' would begin and the shoot for 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra'," he wrote.

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old actor had revealed his health was not up to the mark, and that's why doctors were called in from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body.



"Thugs of Hindostan", being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Parts of it have been shot at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort, which caught Big B's fancy.

-With inputs from IANS

