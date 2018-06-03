Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he doesn't promote alcohol

The 75-year-old has endorsed products in skin care, baby care, hair care categories but doesn't endorse any alcohol brand

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn't promote any product that has anything to do with alcohol or smoking as he doesnt consume them.

The 75-year-old has endorsed products in skin care, baby care, hair care categories and more.

What makes Amitabh Bachchan take up a particular brand?

He said: "If it's a product I like or use, I go for it. But I don't promote anything that has anything to do with promoting alcohol, smoking or Pan Bahar which I don't consume."

At the Kyoorius Creative Awards on Friday, Amitabh was given the Master of Creativity award for his contribution in the advertising and marketing world of India, read a statement.

On receiving the award, he said: "I don't know if I really deserve this award but it feels great to get recognized for all the work that I did in the field of advertising."

Meanwhile, the actor on Sunday took to social media and shared a heart-warming black and white photograph showing him and his actress wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of their 45th wedding anniversary. He shared an old photograph of himself with wife Jaya and thanked individuals who sent flowers and wished the couple on Twitter and Instagram.

