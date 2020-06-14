Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor was 'simply unbeatable'

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is being remembered by his fans and friends everyday. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too misses his "Naseeb" co-star a lot.

Taking to Instagram, Big B posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor, praising his "lip sync" skills.

"No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable," Amitabh wrote .

In the image, Rishi can be seen singing and dancing with director Karan Johar and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Reacting to the post, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented a "folded hand" emoji on it .

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented: "I agree. The Best."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

