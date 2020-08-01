Search

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor extend Eid greetings to fans

Published: Aug 01, 2020, 14:34 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to send love and wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday

Sharing a picture of himself, Salman wrote: "Eid Mubarak!"

 
 
 
Eid Mubarak!

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to hospital with Covid-19 infection, also extended his greetings. "Eid al Adha..Mubarak," Big B tweeted.

Anil Kapoor wished for everyone's happiness.

"Wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace."

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder is missing celebrating Eid at grand level owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK," she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback picture of her children dressed in ethnic wear.

 
 
 
What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK.. ♥ï¸ð

Sharing her Eid look, Aamna Sharif posted a few pictures on Instagram. She chose to wear an ethnic sharara suit for the occasion.

 
 
 
Mubarak.... @inshacreationsnx @_alankaara_

