Amitabh Bachchan says he's proud that Indian women express themselves now

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been face of a media house's "Banega Swachh India" campaign, on Friday said he is proud to see that Indian women have started using their voice to express themselves.

Bachchan was interacting with media at the launch of 5th season of Banega Swachh India drive here. "Nowadays, women not only from urban areas but also from rural India are voicing their demands, especially when it comes to building toilets in their homes," said Bachchan praising the women of country.

"I have observed that girls are very happy about facilities that have been provided to them but what makes me really happy is that now girls have their own voice. Women and girls never had a voice before." The "Pink" actor said women were always a subdued community in the social system.

Talking about the Banega Swachh India campaign, Bachchan said: "I think the idea has been to keep embracing, keep talking about and making sure that monitoring of all campaigns are done... We are making sure that people are actually following what we are saying."

"I want to compliment the 'Swachhagrahis' (pursuers of cleanliness) who have been working incredibly because they are the people who actually carry forward the campaign. They go down to the smallest and remotest areas. They are the workers who carry the message across and make sure it is implemented. So, they need to be applauded and rewarded in whatever manner," he added.

