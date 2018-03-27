Amitabh Bachchan set to shoot cameo for Chiranjeevi's Telugu film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad to shoot for superstar Chiranjeevi's "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" magnum opus, and shared with his fans a glimpse of his look test for the biopic on the late freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy



Amitabh Chiranjeevi

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad to shoot for superstar Chiranjeevi's "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" magnum opus, and shared with his fans a glimpse of his look test for the biopic on the late freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree," Big B posted on his blog. He shared a photograph in which he is seen sporting a heavily white bearded look. "These are not the final, but close," he wrote.

The 75-year-old said most people who wish for him to work in their films, attempt to put him in situations wherein he sports the look of an old man. "Cannot really deny their choice... The days of yore are over... I mean they could never be reborn as this," he said, posting another picture in which he can be seen standing with his hands raised to the side with a group of background dancers standing next to him.

This, he shot for only a "few hours before". "The transformation of the subject from the bright and excited to the sombre and grim is the greatest anathema of movie making. I do swear and promise myself that 'never again' shall I ever indulge in sticking wigs and hair for a film... But eventually get caught in projects that demand just that. So...alright for the sake of creative excellence and necessity, I submit," added the actor, who will next be seen playing a 102-year-old man in "102 Not Out".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever