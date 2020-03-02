Search

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with Alia Bhatt, calls her supremely talented!

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 22:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Alia Bhatt from the sets of Brahmastra. Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt
Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt

After sharing snapshots with co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the set of Brahmastra, now, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Alia Bhatt who also features in the film. He wrote, "She breezed in... did her shot... a huddle... and out ... supremely talented, scintillating Alia (sic)."

It seems the actress has a new fan and that too in the form of the legend himself. Brahmastra is one of the most ambitious films of Bhatt and Bachchan's careers that's all set to release on December 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, here's Big B's post:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onFeb 28, 2020 at 7:38pm PST

Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It's a Superhero trilogy that's directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir said in an interview the director was writing the script of this film for the last seven years and narrated him a rough idea during the shoot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK