Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with Alia Bhatt, calls her supremely talented!

After sharing snapshots with co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the set of Brahmastra, now, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Alia Bhatt who also features in the film. He wrote, "She breezed in... did her shot... a huddle... and out ... supremely talented, scintillating Alia (sic)."

It seems the actress has a new fan and that too in the form of the legend himself. Brahmastra is one of the most ambitious films of Bhatt and Bachchan's careers that's all set to release on December 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, here's Big B's post:

Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It's a Superhero trilogy that's directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir said in an interview the director was writing the script of this film for the last seven years and narrated him a rough idea during the shoot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

