Amitabh Bachchan shares a selfie of the self and you cannot miss it!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amitabh Bachchan too can't resist taking selfies. Yesterday, he shared a black-and-white one on Twitter, in which he looks all set for the dipping mercury in his woolen beanie. Big B wrote, "At times, it is worth the while to look into the mirror... a selfie of the self."

He then shared the Hindi word for a selfie. He wrote, "Vaday sah osach." Big B is known for his impeccable Hindi but this created a flutter. Most netizens had not heard of such a word. Nor could they pronounce it. Fans insisted that only those who could utter it correctly had the right to take selfies now.

Take a look right here:

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..



SELFIE hindi version

à¤µà¥Âà¤¯à¤¤à¤¿à¤Âà¤¤ à¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¤­à¤¾à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¯à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤¹à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤ªà¤¾à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¥Âà¤µ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤°



à¤µ à¤¦ à¤¯ à¤¸ à¤¹ à¤Â à¤¸ à¤Â



à¤µà¤¦à¤¯ à¤¸à¤¹ à¤Âà¤¸à¤Â : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

The actor has been working tirelessly in Hindi Cinema for the last 50 years continuously. From 1973 onwards, we saw his golden period and he was labeled as the Angry Young Man of Indian Cinema, thanks to his powerful and resonating character in Prakash Mehra's classic, Zanjeer.

And then began the cult of Big B, that towering persona, the impressionable baritone, and those charming eyes, he had everything one needed to be a Superstar. And even after five decades, he happens to be one of the busiest actors in the business. Last year, he delivered a smash hit in the form of Badla and now has as many as four films lined-up for 2020.

He would be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, which is all set to release in April. He also has Nagraj Manjule's Jhund coming up, Ayan Mukerji's Superhero drama Brahmastra, and a thriller titled Chehre.

For this very reason, he was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Hindi Cinema, take a look in case you missed:

T 3596 - ..my gratitude and my affection to the people of this great Country, INDIA .. for this recognition ..https://t.co/2vnNhjpyDQ pic.twitter.com/HpUMC3iCKu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2019

Actors may come and actors may go, but there will never be another Amitabh Bachchan!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates