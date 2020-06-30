Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback photo from Paris, Abhishek Bachchan's expressions steal the show

Legendary actor and Superstar Amitabh Bachchan began sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media way before it became cool. And his latest Instagram post is a testimony to the same. He has shared a picture from the bygone days. The year is 1985, the city is Paris, and the people in the picture are the actor himself, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The Superstar could be seen sitting as an artist was drawing his sketch. The place was the very famous Bohemian courtyard, of artists and painters. Have a look at what he wrote about this moment, this picture:

But the one thing that stole the show was Abhishek Bachchan's expressions. And that's precisely what Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote in the comments- "Hahahaha look at AB's face." Can you guess what the actor is thinking? (sic) Bhumi Pednekar described the picture as lovely and Ayushmann Khurrana called it Gold, with a golden heart.

Bachchan was one of the biggest Superstars of Hindi Cinema in the 70s and the 80s. He became a raging sensation with the success of Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer in 1973, and became a force to reckon with after he acted in classics like Sholay, Deewar, Chupke Chupke, Trishul, Kabhi Kabhie, Don, Mr. Natwarlal, Silsila, Coolie, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Shahenshah.

He was recently seen in Gulabo Sitabo that premiered on the OTT platform. He's now gearing up for films like Chehre, Jhund, and Brahmastra. Coming to Abhishek Bachchan, he has completed 2 decades in Hindi Cinema. After starting his career with Refugee in 2000, he has been a part of films like Yuva, Dhoom, Sarkar, Dus, Bluffmaster, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, Paa, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year, and Manmarziyaan. He now has Breathe- Into The Shadows, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo coming up!

