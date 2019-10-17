MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Amitabh Bachchan shares a vintage photo of Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 14:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to celebrate his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, on Karwa Chauth.

Jaya Bachchan. Pic courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account
Jaya Bachchan. Pic courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account

Bollywood is busy celebrating Karwa Chauth and leading the festive front is none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan who has taken to social media to celebrate his 'better half'. Big B shared a lovely vintage photo of wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, to mark the occasion.

Not only did he share the photo, but he also shared a quirky caption alongside it. As per usual, Big B's Twitter humour shone in his tweet.

In the throwback picture, Jaya Bachchan can be seen dressed in traditional wear hugging her better half who cannot be seen in the frame. "the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen," Amitabh tweeted.

Apart from the veteran actor and TV host, another actor also celebrated Karwa Chauth with a social media post. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share a video of him running with the caption, "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day! Happy karva chauth."

All we can say about Anil Kapoor's video is that we're impressed! The 62-year-old actor is at his prime and looks extremely fit and dashing. 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in quite a few films namely Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Aankhen 2. Anil Kapoor, on the professional front, will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in director Mohit Suri's next titled, Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amitabh bachchanjaya bachchankarva chauthbollywood newsEntertainment News

Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK