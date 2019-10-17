Amitabh Bachchan shares a vintage photo of Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth

Bollywood is busy celebrating Karwa Chauth and leading the festive front is none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan who has taken to social media to celebrate his 'better half'. Big B shared a lovely vintage photo of wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, to mark the occasion.

Not only did he share the photo, but he also shared a quirky caption alongside it. As per usual, Big B's Twitter humour shone in his tweet.

In the throwback picture, Jaya Bachchan can be seen dressed in traditional wear hugging her better half who cannot be seen in the frame. "the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen," Amitabh tweeted.

Apart from the veteran actor and TV host, another actor also celebrated Karwa Chauth with a social media post. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share a video of him running with the caption, "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day! Happy karva chauth."

All we can say about Anil Kapoor's video is that we're impressed! The 62-year-old actor is at his prime and looks extremely fit and dashing.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in quite a few films namely Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Aankhen 2. Anil Kapoor, on the professional front, will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in director Mohit Suri's next titled, Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

