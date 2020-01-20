Amitabh Bachchan shares the first poster of Nagraj Manjule's Jhund

Nagraj Manjule's next, Jhund, is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur. Amitabh Bachchan is all set to appear in the film alongside Sairat lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The megastar shared the first poster of the film on Twitter. Take a look at his post below:

Back in January last year, Big B had shared a heartwarming note after he wrapped up the shoot of the film. "As you end one and get set to leave .. the emotions and withdrawal symptoms begin to reflect .. thank you JHUND."

Recently, Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar had sent out a legal notice to the makers of Jhund over copyright infringement. Apparently, the filmmaker had bought the rights to make a film on one of Barse's students, Akhilesh Paul. And as Manjule's film also focusses on Paul's story, it violated the copyright.

The upcoming film is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath. The film's release date will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

