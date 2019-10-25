Amitabh Bachchan shares weight loss journey on his blog

After his recent hospitalisation, Amitabh Bachchan has shed five kilos. Big B wrote on his blog, "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost five kgs, which is just so fantastic for me. A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the extended family would be delighted with the news (sic)." Meanwhile, Bachchan has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati at Film City.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from hospital on Friday night, also took to his blog to express displeasure about the media's rampantly speculative reporting over his ailment these past few days. He said that medical conditions were the confidential right of an individual, and hence should not be commercialised.

In his blog post, the megastar also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and prayers. "Prayers concern and the love of them that stand by you, are elements of immense construct.. they believe so you believe..they present folded appeal, and the reciprocation be of equal strength.. they are real.. they are constant.. they are the energy often questioned."

On the work front, the legendary actor has as many as four films lined-up, which include Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo. Chehre is a thriller that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda and is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

For the unversed, Jhund is directed by Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule, and Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Shoojit Sircar, this comedy arrives on April 24, 2020. And on the other hand, Brahmastra, a three-part Superhero drama, will hit the screens in Summer 2020.

