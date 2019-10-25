Amitabh Bachchan shares weight loss journey on his blog
Amitabh Bachchan shared an update about his health on his blog
After his recent hospitalisation, Amitabh Bachchan has shed five kilos. Big B wrote on his blog, "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost five kgs, which is just so fantastic for me. A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the extended family would be delighted with the news (sic)." Meanwhile, Bachchan has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati at Film City.
Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from hospital on Friday night, also took to his blog to express displeasure about the media's rampantly speculative reporting over his ailment these past few days. He said that medical conditions were the confidential right of an individual, and hence should not be commercialised.
In his blog post, the megastar also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and prayers. "Prayers concern and the love of them that stand by you, are elements of immense construct.. they believe so you believe..they present folded appeal, and the reciprocation be of equal strength.. they are real.. they are constant.. they are the energy often questioned."
On the work front, the legendary actor has as many as four films lined-up, which include Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo. Chehre is a thriller that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda and is slated to release on February 21, 2020.
For the unversed, Jhund is directed by Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule, and Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Shoojit Sircar, this comedy arrives on April 24, 2020. And on the other hand, Brahmastra, a three-part Superhero drama, will hit the screens in Summer 2020.
-
Born on October 11, 1942, Amitabh Bachchan's actual surname was Shrivastava. His father, acclaimed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had adopted the pen name Bachchan. So, the family adopted this surname. Big B was initially named Inquilaab, inspired by the phrase Inquilab Zindabad.
In picture: Amitabh Bachchan with parents Harivansh Rai and Teji Bachchan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan is an alumnus of Sherwood College, Nainital. He later attended Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.
In picture: A relatively younger Amitabh Bachchan from a rare family photo.
-
Big B had penned an emotional note on his blog in which he mentioned how his mother Teji Bachchan had helped him in stepping into the world of theatre. He wrote, "She introduced me to theatre, films and music and to ballroom dancing. She took me to the floor at Gaylords, that popular restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, one evening. She sacrificed her all to give my father his space and time... knowing how valuable it would be for a poet, a thinker and philosopher to be so. Finding my brother and me on the victory podium in the topmost stand at the school athletics meet, she would pull out that box camera, take photographs and decorate her bedroom with all the winning cups I won."
In picture: A young Amitabh Bachchan with his mother Teji Bachchan.
-
Big B had recently recalled his childhood birthdays when his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would always compose and recite a poem for him. "It was a family tradition," the veteran actor recalled, adding: "But this tradition took an entirely new definition when, after my near-fatal accident in 1984 (when he nearly lost his life after a shooting accident on the set of 'Coolie'), my father recited my birthday poem. It was like a new life for me. While reading the poem my father broke down. It was the only time I've seen him like that."
In picture: A young Amitabh Bachchan in his school photo.
-
A still from Amitabh Bachchan's debut film, Saat Hindustani. While shooting this film, Bachchan said he was in a terribly frightful challenge to give a shot right in the first take as they were working with a limited budget and film stock.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya on their wedding day. Big B married actress Jaya Bhaduri in 1973. Around the same period, the couple appeared in several films together, such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, Mili and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
-
(Clockwise) Young Amitabh Bachchan with his mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and brother Ajitabh.
-
Proud Papa Big B with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. While Shweta married to Nikhil Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan married actress Aishwarya Rai.
-
A rare photo of Amitabh Bachchan at his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's felicitation ceremony. Harivansh Rai was a mighty follower of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratory skills.
-
A still from Alaap starring the legendary pair of Big B and Rekha. The much-loved on-screen jodi worked in films such as Mr. Natwarlal, Do Anjaane, Namak Haraam, Ganga Ki Saugand, Alaap, Silsila and others.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee in a still from their film Bemisaal. The duo had worked in films like Lawaaris, Ek Rishtaa, Barsaat Ki Raat, Reshma Aur Shera and others.
-
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Prada and Radhika in Aaj Ka Arjun.
-
The great Hrishikesh Mukherjee with Amitabh and Vinod Mehra while shooting for Bemisaal.
-
Amitabh Bachchan flanked by admirers at an event.
-
In this candid picture, Amitabh Bachchan plays director in between shots of his film.
-
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Mrityudand.
-
Amitabh Bachchan with the legendary Dilip Kumar.
-
(From Left) Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek.
-
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan during the preview of the music of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Aks'.
-
Kajol and Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan.
-
Dharmendra and Big B. The duo has given Hindi cinema's one of the most successful films - Sholay.
-
(From left) Javed Akhtar, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Qurbani star Feroz Khan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan greets noted comedian Mehmood. Lyrist Majrooh Sultanpuri can be seen in the foreground.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty, the duo starred together in the iconic film Agneepath (1990).
-
Amitabh Bachchan and industrialist Parvez Damania at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium watching a limited-overs cricket match played between the 1983 World Cup-winning team and 1999 World Cup team.
-
Director Prakash Mehra and Big B, the actor has worked in a lot of films like Zanjeer (1973), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Namak Halaal (1982) with Prakash Mehra.
-
Amitabh Bachchan autographs a copy of his book, 'Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend', for actress Pooja Batra and Rahul Mahajan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan admires caricatures at an exhibition held by Raj Thackeray in 1999.
-
Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan, the duo have starred together in films like Bombay To Goa (1972), Dostana (1980), Kaala Patthar (1979) among others.
-
Amitabh Bachchan playing Table Tennis at NSCI, Worli.
-
Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and Amitabh Bachchan during an exhibition match against Leander Paes and his celebrity partner Naseeruddin Shah.
-
Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan at an event.
-
Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by autograph hunters on sets of one of his films.
-
Sholay team: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and with the late actress Sridevi.
-
Amitabh Bachchan during a game of cricket on the sets of one of his films.
-
With Waheeda Rehman and Rati Agnihotri on the sets of his film, 'Coolie'.
-
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from, 'Reshma Aur Shera'.
-
On the sets of his first film 'Saath Hindustani'.
-
Amitabh Bachchan emulates comedy in a still from one of his films.
-
Amitabh Bachchan seen clicking photos of monkeys on the sets of his film.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Amitabh Bachchan!
Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on October 11, 2019. On this occasion, we look back at some special moments from the Bollywood thespian's life and career over the years. Don't miss Big B's adorable childhood pictures!
