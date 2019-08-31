Amitabh Bachchan shocked to know about a waterfall named after him

bollywood

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is amazed to find out that there is a waterfall which has been named after him in Sikkim

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is amazed to find out that there is a waterfall which has been named after him in Sikkim. Earlier this week, a fan had posted a photograph of himself in front of the waterfall, writing "Can't come to Sikkim, and not go visit a place named after The Man", tagging the actor.

Big B took note of it and retweeted, saying: "That's not true is it... the Falls name."

That's not true is it .. the Falls name https://t.co/CUaAHWtMIu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2019

Many of his fans and followers came forward to share their knowledge about the spot and experiences at the waterfall.

The Amitabh Bachchan Falls is also known as the Bhim Nala Falls or Bhema Falls. It is believed that the fall got its name after the Bollywood icon because it is very tall.

On the film front, Big B will soon be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

