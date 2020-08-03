Amitabh Bachchan tests negative, discharged

Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19, after a 23-day stay. His son, Abhishek first broke the news of him testing negative, on social media. Later, Big B shared: "I have tested COVID negative and have been discharged. I am back home, in solitary quarantine."

Abhishek, who had also tested positive at the time, and was admitted alongside Big B, will continue to stay in the facility. "I, unfortunately, due to some co-morbidities remain COVID-19 positive and in hospital," Abhishek shared.

After news of Big B testing positive hit headlines, fans of the actor across the country conducted rituals to pray for his well-being. Bachchan's ardent fan, Sanjay Patola, who created a temple in Kolkata for the superstar, continually conducted a havan since his admission. "For me, Bachchan sir is God. As he has been discharged today, it is a big day for me," he told mid-day.

