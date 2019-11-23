Amitabh Bachchan thinks THIS actress is 'Beautiful and No. 1'

Kaun Banega Crorepati host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently on his show asked a contestant to recognize the actress' voice-over audio. The options were Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta, and Kriti Sanon and the correct answer was Kangana Ranaut, who was heard saying in the audio, "I've received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don't want to do that. I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that's my primary goal right now."

To which Amitabh Bachchan responded saying, "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards."

Kangana Ranaut who is known for her bold and on-point answers always stood by herself never faltering from putting forth her point of view in front of the media or on a chat show hosted by ace Bollywood directors/producers.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister, the late J. Jayalalithaa, in the forthcoming multilingual biopic Thalaivi. In a recent media interaction, Kangana admitted that she is finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language. She added that she is learning the language as per the demand of the film's script.

"I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film's script," said Kangana.

Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions. Asked what kind of make-up she prefers to apply, she said, "I like to apply light and very minimal make-up. I also like to keep my hair natural. I like to use such things that will not change my personality much."

Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay. Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami's name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

