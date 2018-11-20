Amitabh Bachchan to meet Uttar Pradesh farmers to pay off their loans

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan will arrange for 70 farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters, his spokesperson has said

After Maharashtra, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will pay off loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and will personally meet some of them to give them their bank letters. He will arrange for 70 farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters, his spokesperson has said.

The superstar will be taking care of 1,398 farmer loans from Uttar Pradesh amounting to over Rs 4.05 crore. Amitabh has done an 'OTS: One Time Settlement with Bank Of India' and cleared the farmer's loans with the bank. He has also invited 70 farmers to Mumbai by blocking an entire train compartment for their travel, to personally give them their bank letters on November 26.

The farmers will receive their bank letters by Big B at his office here. When approached, his official spokesperson confirmed: "Yes, Mr Bachchan has cleared the loans of 1398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier paid off the loans of Maharashtra's farmers. And now he has done so for the debted farmers of UP. Around 70 farmers have been chosen to personally travel and receive the bank letters directly from Mr Bachchan in Mumbai, clearing their outstanding dues."

Earlier this year, the Paa star, who is in Baroda to accept Sayaji Ratna Award, helped over 350 farmers by paying off their debts and also helped the families of around 44 martyrs of Maharashtra. Amitabh and his wife Jaya handed over the amount to the farmers and army martyrs families privately in Mumbai a few months ago.

