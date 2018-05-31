Amitabh Bachchan to play an investigative agent in Badla?

Sources say Amitabh Bachchan to play investigative agent in Sujoy Ghosh's Taapsee Pannu starrer



Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan

Barely out of his Thugs Of Hindostan act, Amitabh Bachchan is expected to dive headlong into the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh's next, Badla. Rumours suggest the superstar will be seen playing an investigative agent in the murder mystery that also features Taapsee Pannu. An adaptation of the Spanish thriller Contratiempo (2016), Sujoy Ghosh is said to have modified the script to suit the Indian audiences' sensibilities.

A source reveals, "Sujoy was certain that the story should appeal to those who've watched the original as well. So he retained the basic premise of the Spanish movie and built the story on from there. The characters have been changed dramatically from the original. Bachchan plays a field agent solving the murder mystery." The actors leave for London on June 5 to kick off the shoot. Released as The Invisible Guest in certain countries, Contratiempo revolves around a businessman who is accused of murdering his mistress.

