Amitabh Bachchan to unveil film dedicated to Rituparno Ghosh

A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season's Greetings, will be unveiled on August 31 on the occasion of Rituparno Ghosh's 56th birth anniversary

The first look of Ram Kamal Mukherjee's film, A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season's Greetings, will be unveiled on August 31 on the occasion of Rituparno Ghosh's 56th birth anniversary. Amitabh Bachchan — who had worked with the auteur in The Last Lear (2007) — has not only agreed to unveil the film's poster, but has also recorded a special video message remembering the gifted filmmaker.

The megastar can be seen praising the late filmmaker as he says, "His thought process was so clear that he only chose films that he wished to make. [To see him] edit The Last Lear and bring it to the audience was certainly a great joy. We lost him too early."



Season's Greetings, which stars Celina Jaitly Haag, is India's first feature film to collaborate with United Nations Free and Equal project. Mukherjee says, "I approached Amitji because he has worked with Rituda in The Last Lear, while Abhishek Bachchan worked in Antar Mahal [2005], and Jayaji in Sunglass [2013]. Who better than the icon to unveil a film that pays tribute to the legend?"

