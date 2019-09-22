Amitabh Bachchan trolls Sonakshi Sinha on Kaun Banega Crorepati for her fiasco

Last weekend didn’t really turn out to be as jubilant for actor Sonakshi Sinha as she expected it would. She was one of the celebrity guests on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and ended up having getting trolled on social media. It’s no news why she was mercilessly trolled on social media and transpired and inspired tons of memes over the last few days.

However, Bachchan trolled the actress too for struggling to give the right answer to the question on the Ramayana. Sinha was seen on the KBC hotseat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing the show host, Bachchan. He asked, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi was visibly confused and used a lifeline.



Big B could not stop himself from questioning the actor, daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha. "Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father's name is Shatrughan and you home is called Ramayan. Your uncles are all connected to the Ramayan. How do you not know that jadibooti was brought for?)"

Sinha replied: "Mujhe laga tha, lekin main inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I had a hunch about the right anwer, but I was nervous and did not want to take any chance)."

Seeing the storm on Twitter, the actor took to her account and tweeted how she was enjoying all the trolls and memes that were coming her way. Check the tweet out:-

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

