Amitabh Bachchan: Use of prosthetics not that easy

Amitabh Bachchan does not mind using prosthetics for a role, but says using it for long gets tiring

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan does not mind using prosthetics for a role, but says using it for long gets tiring.

"As the days pass by the comfort in the portrayal gets to be in an ease that shall be so needed in the final rendition... but yes the prosthetics take their pound of flesh, and to underestimate its after effects would be a fallacy," Big B wrote in his blog.

"In the land of the large movie making industry in the West, there are rules that using prosthetics by law cannot be kept on for more than three days... a break for the face for a day or two before going at it again... But here, it is non-stop one month... was the same with 'Paa'.. no complaints... it's just that the bearing shall become tough as the days go by," said the cine icon.

The actor feels prosthetics "do a very good and successful job". "The make-up artists, that eventually are all imported from across the Oceans... we will learn in time," he said.

It seems the actor was talking about shooting of Gulabo Sitabo. He is sporting a grumpy old man's look. In the first look, the 76-year-old thespian is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetic nose, which made Big B almost unrecognisable.

"It is but strange that the moment you begin to touch the skin of the role assigned to you in film, it gets to be the end of the schedule...not that this one is getting to the end...no not yet...but you get the feel all the same.

"That hesitation in the rendering of the character...those moments which pass by and when thought about hours and days later, as I do now, you feel that justice to the role at that moment could have been better done...it shall be shared with the director but, one wonders if they would give it another try...there shall be insistence of course," he wrote.

Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of the "Piku" fame. Gulabo Sitabo -- a legendary pair of puppet sisters, have been part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film, apparently, is a takeoff on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

