Amitabh Bachchan walks down the memory lane, shares photo with Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Bollywood actors, like all of us, too have their firsts! Remembering one such first, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the first concert attended by late Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a priceless photo. The photo, which featured late Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, along with him, has got the netizens crying with joy. Amitabh Bachchan found this photo posted by one of his fan clubs accounts. The Thespian shared the picture and gave us some details and backstory behind the picture posted.

Days ahead of Sridevi's first death anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi, Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football [sic]."

The photo has got some amazing traction online and netizens couldn't stop gushing about how hard nostalgia has hit them. Comments such as: "This is incredible! We hope you can come back soon and see the difference now [sic]" and "I was there! And you brought the late Junaid Jamshed and Babra Sharif as well, it was the best concert ever! Nothing compares to the others Thank You [sic]" kept pouring in on this photo.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has three films - Brahmastra, Badla and Jhund in the pipeline.

