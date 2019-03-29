Amitabh Bachchan whistles to make video of daughter Shweta's catwalk

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan recently left his stardom behind and acted like a typical excited father when his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda hit the ramp

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently left his stardom behind and acted like a typical excited father when his daughter Shweta hit the ramp in ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creation in Mumbai. Amitabh is seen whistling at a paparazzi and asking him to move away to let him capture Shweta's ramp walk. Big B and his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan are also seen cheering Shweta.

After the gala, held last week, the Pink actor took to Instagram to share the photograph of Shweta's ramp walk. Praising her, he wrote: "To the best always...tonight elegance, grace and dignity."

Last month, Amitabh had penned a heartfelt post for his daughter as her debut novel Paradise Towers had become one of the best-selling fiction books. Big B took to social media and wrote: "Nothing brings greater pride to a father than the achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special."

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Brahmastra.

