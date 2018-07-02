Amitabh Bachchan wraps up Spanish remake

Big B wrote, "Badla has ended... a room, a suit, a leading lady and unchanged location, a chair and done (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan has completed the shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. Big B shared the news on his blog. He wrote, "Badla has ended... a room, a suit, a leading lady and unchanged location, a chair and done (sic)."

Bachchan shares screen space with Pink (2016) co-star Taapsee Pannu. The film is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). The veteran had been shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, for the thriller. Big B had been constantly updating fans about the shoot and his Scottish sojourn on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing the film.

