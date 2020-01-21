Amitabh Bachchan's eulogy at Ritu Nanda's prayer meet will make you tear up

Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law and daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 14, in New Delhi after a battle with cancer. She was 71. A prayer meet was held recently to honour and celebrate her life.

Amitabh Bachchan made an emotional speech at the meet that brought tears to the eyes of all those present, including wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta. Raj Kapoor's iconic song, Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan, was also sung. Take a look at the video below:

Amitabh Bachchan had also written about Ritu Nanda on his blog. He wrote, "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!"

Amitabh Bachchan further expressed: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace, break down, hold hands... and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in..."

