One of Amitabh Bachchan's fans surprised him with a job offer after Big B expressed concern about finding work in the post-pandemic scenario due to his age. The admirer wrote, "You can become the President of America, but if you want to do something forever, open a shop and sell peace." Big B replied, "My job is safe." In a blog post, Bachchan had shared details about the state government order on not allowing 65-plus actors to shoot, which was quashed by the Bombay High Court last week.

Speaking about the same, Nikkhil Advani said in an interview with mid-day, "We are thrilled as several of our productions were being spearheaded by some superlative senior talent. Kanwaljeet Singh [69] features in my production that is being directed by Kaashvie Nair. Fortunately, we can now have him on set when the shoot begins by the month-end."

Also Read: HC quashes Maharashtra govt's order for age limit on film sets

"If these stars couldn't work till the situation improved, it would have resulted in huge losses for the producers," concluded Nikkhil.

The bench allowed all producers, technicians, workers and artists to work subject to them adhering to the advisories which are applicable to all senior citizens as is applicable in case of all other citizens in the state. Earlier the High Court had pulled up the state government on the matter and asked how can it stop only these people from working and earning a livelihood?

Also Read: Bollywood heaves sigh of relief! HC revokes state government guideline banning artistes over 65 on set

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news